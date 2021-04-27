UBS takes unexpected $774 million Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS reported a surprise $774 million hit on Tuesday from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, taking the shine off a forecast-beating 14% rise in quarterly net profit at the world's largest wealth manager.

The charge taken by Switzerland's biggest bank comes as losses from Archegos are still rippling across the global banking industry, with Japan's Nomura posting on Tuesday its biggest quarterly loss in over a decade as a result of its dealings with the stricken fund.

"We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously," UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said of the loss in its prime brokerage business related to the U.S. client's default. While the client was not named, it is widely understood to be Archegos.

"A detailed review of our relevant risk management processes is underway and appropriate measures are being put in place to avoid such situations in the future," he said.

UBS shares were indicated down 1.15% in pre-market trading activity.

The bank, which has hitherto received little scrutiny over its involvement in Archegos and had previously declined to comment on any related positions, said on Tuesday the revenue hit to its prime brokerage business had reduced net profit by $434 million in the first quarter.

Still, net profit of $1.824 billion for the first three months of 2021 overshot median expectations for $1.591 billion in a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.

UBS also posted a better than expected first-quarter pre-tax profit, as increases over the frenzied trading and bumper results achieved during the start of the coronavirus crisis last year helped offset the hit from Archegos.

Hamers, who took over from long-time boss Sergio Ermotti in November, was hired to help boost the bank's digitalisation efforts after a successful stint doing so at ING.

But his start at UBS, widely lauded as an opportunity to prime the bank for a more tech-centred future, has been complicated by a Dutch criminal investigation into his role in money laundering failings at ING.

Hamers plans to unveil new strategic initiatives when he speaks to analysts at 0800GMT on Tuesday, centered around making UBS a faster and more client-driven "digital native" firm focused on sustainable investing.

A simplification of its setup and new digitalisation efforts should help generate approximately $1 billion in gross savings per year by 2023, the bank said, which is to be reinvested into growth initiatives.

The bank also carved out a new executive-level role of Chief Digital and Information Officer, promoting group head of technology Mike Dargan in a move Hamers said would help the bank achieve its strategic ambitions in the digital and technology space.

UBS has taken a back seat in financial headlines over recent months, after a slew of painful missteps at its nearest rival Credit Suisse prompted losses, sackings and probes at Switzerland's No. 2 bank.

Credit Suisse has suffered a more than $5 billion hit from the Archegos debacle, which triggered losses amongst a swathe of global banks and a fire sale of stocks when it defaulted on margin calls in late March.

"In view of the strong Q1 results we felt it was not required (to disclose our losses related to Archegos) at the time (the default was first revealed)," Hamers said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The bank has no plans to ditch its prime brokerage business following the debacle, he added.

It had exited all remaining positions in April, the bank said in a statement, and would recognise related losses in the second quarter which are "immaterial for the group".

Taking a cautious approach towards the second quarter, the bank said it expected client activity levels to come down from the highs seen in the first three months of the year, partially offset by a boost in recurring fees it generates off managing client investments due to higher asset prices.

(GRAPHIC: UBS/Credit Suisse shares - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jznvnagzwpl/image-1619489930554.png)

RECORD CLIENT ACTIVITY

UBS derives the biggest chunk of its profits from advising and managing money for the world's rich, while also maintaining smaller global investment banking and asset management operations.

It conducts retail and corporate banking only in its home market.

That business model paid off in 2020, as its low-risk lending book - comprised primarily of mortgages and loans to the wealthy, as well as a smaller portion of corporate and retail credits in its prosperous Swiss home market - suffered fewer losses than many high street peers.

Now, in the first three months of 2021, the bank once again overshot financial targets on the back of record activity across its client franchises and as a smaller and more risk-averse investment bank helped cushion the blow from Archegos but also reaped fewer rewards off stellar capital markets activity posted by peers.

U.S. banks posted forecast-beating results for the first quarter, with Goldman Sachs boosting profits six-fold and Morgan Stanley raising profits 150% despite disclosing a nearly $1 billion loss on Archegos.

UBS, however, saw investment banking pre-tax profit fall 42% on the back of the charge related to Archegos and more modest revenue growth in the rest of its trading business.

Wealth management saw profits rise 16% as lending growth and high transaction levels helped cushion the impact from falling and persistently low interest rates.

The bank saw $36.2 billion in fresh client inflows from wealthy customers, helping invested assets increase to $3.108 trillion.

Its asset management unit, meanwhile, posted the biggest gains across any of the bank's divisions, increasing earnings 45% thanks to the strong investment environment.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; additional reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

    A U.K. maritime organization is reporting an “incident” off the Saudi port of Yanbu as a private security firm is warning of a possible attack on a ship. Private maritime security firm Dryad Global said it had reports a ship had been “attacked," without elaborating. Maritime security firm Neptune P2P Group reported that black smoke was seen billowing near the south entrance of the Yanbu port.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90 percent cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • Bruce: 'Extreme left' is unleashing most 'diabolical' power grab in history

    'Fox News Primetime' host gives an inside look into the left's playbook

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

    The Wyoming Republican called it "disqualifying" for senators who challenged the 2020 election results to run for president in 2024.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's sleep loss in jail concerns judges

    Appeals judges hearing bail arguments seemed sympathetic Monday to claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is unjustly kept awake at night by guards ensuring she doesn’t die in jail like Jeffrey Epstein did while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. Two of three judges on a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan expressed concern about light shined in her cell every 15 minutes at night as Federal Bureau of Prisons guards make sure she’s breathing. “Is she a suicide risk or not?” Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Prince Andrew set up business with banker accused of sexual harassment

    The Duke of York has gone into business with a former private banker who was once at the centre of sexual harassment allegations, it emerged on Monday night. The Duke set up a company, Lincelles, with Harry Keogh last year, according to Companies House records. Mr Keogh resigned from Coutts in March 2018 following allegations from female colleagues that he made unwanted physical contact and lewd comments. The new company is understood to be a vehicle for the Duke’s family investments, The Times reported. Although the company is listed as being incorporated on June 26 2020, it has been structured as an unlimited company, meaning it is not required to file accounts and can avoid disclosing profits or income. The Duke controls 75 per cent of the business through the Urramoor Trust and Mr Keogh, below, is listed as a fellow controller.

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggests viewers call the cops on parents with masked children

    No one enjoys wearing a face mask, and some medical experts are now saying people — especially vaccinated people — mostly don't need to wear them for non-intimate outdoor activities. The coronavirus does not spread as easily outdoors — though it could jump from human to human if, say, infected Tucker Carlson fans get in your face to scream (politely) about how you are making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask outdoor. And if one of these triggered people also calls the cops or child protective services because your child is wearing a mask, well, that may be on Carlson, too, after his Monday night show on Fox News. Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused -- "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021 The Federalist's Molly Hemingway evidently thought Carlson had a good, and viable, idea. legit deranged to think it’s possible to “politely” walk up to a total stranger and tell them “your mask is making me uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/4K3zR3Lfxw — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 27, 2021 Carlson's colleague Laura Ingraham hit on masked children, too, suggesting this may be a growing front in the conservative culture wars. pic.twitter.com/kBmCeMGzSM — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 27, 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, new variants seem to be hitting younger people, children are not immune, and people under 16 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Also, per science, masks work, even outdoors. An average of about 715 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, a sharp drop from February but not nothing, and very few of them are children, but not zero. Presumably, Carlson is just trying to make a point about snooty mask wearers scowling at mask scofflaws, but it's unlikely 911 operators will see it that way if his viewers take him seriously. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé are doing their best not to force their music empire onto their kids

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper said he wants his children to "feel loved" and "supported" in whatever they choose to do with their lives.

  • India Covid: Anger as Twitter ordered to remove critical virus posts

    The country is struggling with a massive surge in cases and a major oxygen shortage.

  • Democrats fight 'sham audit' in Arizona, saying Republicans aim to justify voter suppression

    Raquel Terán, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the GOP-led audit in Maricopa County will enable "voter suppression."

  • Delhi has cremated so many COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks to fuel the funeral pyres

    India recorded more than 350,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking a world record for daily COVID-19 cases.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • China's rapidly growing navy just got 3 new warships in a single day

    The Chinese navy, already the world's largest, just got a new submarine, destroyer, and amphibious assault ship all at once.

  • Military chief confirms sunken submarine crew dead

    Indonesia’s military chief on Sunday (April 25) confirmed that all crew on board the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402 have died.Hadi Tjahjanto told a news conference that "based on the evidence that has been found,” the submarine has sunk and none of the 53 crew members on board survived. Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono added that the 44-year-old submarine was broken into three parts: the hull, the stern, and the main partsand that cracks were found on the main part of the vessel. He also ruled out human error as the cause of the accident. President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.Rescuers also found objects, including a life vest, that they believe belong to those aboard the vessel, which lost contact on Wednesday (April 21) as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.