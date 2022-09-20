UC Berkeley assault being investigated as anti-Asian hate crime

An aggravated assault that allegedly took place near the University of California, Berkeley campus on Monday morning is being investigated as a possible anti-Asian hate crime by the school’s police department.

The incident involved an attempt by an unknown assailant to assault an Asian person with several rocks at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, according to police.

The University of California Police Department believes the incident was a hate crime based on information provided in the crime’s initial report.

The suspect has not been arrested. It is not clear whether the victim was injured. No other information regarding the victim nor suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the UC Police Department at (510) 642-6760.

Featured Image via Jeremy Huang

