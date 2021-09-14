UC-Berkeley Haas MBA Class Of 2023: More Apps, Smaller Class

Haas School of Business

Slowly, surely, things are returning to normal — in some ways, though not in others. After a big bump in size in the MBA Class of 2022, the University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business this week reports enrolling a class that more closely resembles its pre-pandemic proportions.

After receiving about the same number of applications and admitting around the same number of applicants, the Haas School shaved 40 seats from its MBA Class of 2023, to 291 students — closer to the size of classes that entered between 2017 and 2019 than the enlarged one that was a silver-lining benefit of so much virtual instruction last year. The result: Haas’ acceptance rate (22.8%) ticked downward for the first time in five years.

But it’s a mixed bag for Berkeley. While international and minority numbers rebounded, the class’s average score on the Graduate Management Admission Test slipped, dropping a point from last year’s record 727, while yield (34.5%) continued its five-year slide from a high of more than 56% in 2017. More gained admission with Graduate Record Exam scores, however, for the fifth straight year, up to 36.7% this year from 35%, and the average combined Verbal and Quant score rose by a point over last year.

UNLIKE MANY PEERS, HAAS SEES DROP IN MBA WOMEN

Perhaps the biggest sore point: women. Only once in the last six years — in 2018 — has Berkeley Haas joined the group of business schools with 40% or more women enrolled in the full-time MBA. They didn't make the club again this fall, and in fact regressed, dropping to 37% from 39%. That defies a trend at elite peers, such as the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, which achieved parity this year for the first time, and Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, which reported its women enrollment increased from 40% to 49%.

Haas can console itself by looking at its international enrollment. Last year, as they did elsewhere, foreign student numbers cratered at Haas, dropping from 35% to an initially reported 21% (a 40% decline; Haas later amended its international number to 30%, which still constitutes a 14% drop-off). This year the internationals are back, comprising 37% of the class, the school's highest total since 2017. The number of countries represented in the class grew substantially as well, from 37 to 46.

Meanwhile, hoping that it has put behind a struggle that sounded alarms three years ago, Berkeley reported a jump in U.S. minorities to 49% from 39%. Thanks to newly specific guidelines on minority reporting, we know that the bulk of those students are Asian (23%) and Hispanic/Latino (15%), while Black student numbers lag at 7%. Haas reports that 23% of newly enrolled MBA students are under-represented minorities.

'A BROAD MIX'

"At Berkeley Haas, we build our MBA classes with students from a broad mix of backgrounds, industries, and aspirations, so students can learn as much from each other as from our professors," the school declares at the top of its class profile page. Of course, all new MBA classes are dramatically different from their predecessors; in the Class of 2023, the differences are not very stark.

In terms of its pre-MBA industries, last year’s class, the Class of 2022, 21% came from the consulting industry and 17% from finance, but tech dropped to just 10% of the class while healthcare/pharma/biotech increased to 8%. Next was not-for-profit at 7% and CPG/retail at 6%. Military and energy each accounted for 5%, and government and entertainment for 3%. This year, consulting ticked upward to 22%, finance stayed the same, tech moved up to 12%, and health/pharma moved up to 9%.

Top undergraduate majors for the Haas MBA Class of 2022 were economics and engineering at 17% apiece, followed by social sciences at 16% and business commerce at 13%. Finance (9%), humanities (7%), natural sciences (5%), computer sciences (3%), and math (2%) rounded out the Class of 2022 profile. This year, engineers account for 24% of the class, followed by economics majors (17%), business/commerce (15%), and social sciences at 14%. See the pie charts below for details.

