UC Berkeley says People's Park street barricades to come down Tuesday

TechCrunch

Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California–based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The Helix, revealed in October, reflects the maturity of the company's tech and is the first one designed to be produced in larger volumes.