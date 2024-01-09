UC Berkeley says People's Park street barricades to come down Tuesday
UC Berkeley says all of the street barricades around People's Park will be removed by Tuesday night.
Ken Goldberg is a professor and the William S. Floyd Jr. Distinguished Chair in Engineering at UC Berkeley, a co-founder and chief scientist at robotics parcel sorting startup Ambidextrous and a fellow at IEEE. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Large language models like ChatGPT can allow robots and humans to communicate in natural language.
Unity plans to lay off 1,800 employees or about a quarter of its global workforce.
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.
Duolingo has cut 10 percent of its contractors and using AI tools to handle the tasks they used to do, Bloomberg reports.
The Skyted SIlent Mask borrows technology from newer jet engines to reduce sound by 25 decibels so you can take private calls in public without being overheard.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California–based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The Helix, revealed in October, reflects the maturity of the company's tech and is the first one designed to be produced in larger volumes.
Charge your phone while you pedal.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
Mercedes and will.i.am's MBUX SOUND DRIVE sounds silly, right up until the moment you experience it. Then you'll wonder why it isn't available everywhere.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Sony just showed off its Afeela EV, built in partnership with Honda, at CES 2024.
There is also a controller-wand as well as a smaller peripheral, similar in size to a ring. The new hardware is apparently aimed at creators and artists who manipulate and craft products in virtual spaces.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.
The actress’s dress caused a stir at the Golden Globes. Here’s why ob-gyns say it’s important to get it right when it comes to female anatomy.
