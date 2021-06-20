UC Davis alum found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student and UC Davis alum who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 250 miles east of Moscow, the reports said. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman's body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified. See more in the video above.