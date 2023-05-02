UC Davis issues shelter in place advisory after third stabbing attack

The University of California, Davis advised students to stay indoors on Tuesday, as police search for a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred early in the morning, the third knife attack in less than a week.

Police received a call about a stabbing late Monday night and located the female victim, according to a press release from the university. The incident occurred in a “known transient camp” near 2nd and L streets, according to police. She reported that she was stabbed multiple times through a tent.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to U.C. Davis Medical Center. Authorities say she is in critical condition.

The stabbing follows two others in Davis, Calif., — a 50-year-old man was attacked Thursday evening and a senior at the university that was stabbed Saturday evening — at different parks near campus. Authorities said the suspect in the most recent stabbing matches the description of previous stabbing incidents.

The suspect was described as a male with light complexion and curly hair. He stands between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a thin build, the police said.

In the latest update, he was wearing a “black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes” and was carrying a black backpack. He was last seen running westbound on 3rd Street, the press release states.

Authorities said that numerous allied agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas are aiding in the search by conducting “detailed searches of the surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Davis area using drones and canine units.”

While authorities were not able to find the suspect in the search Monday night to Tuesday morning, they confirmed they would continue to patrol the area. Students and residents are advised to “remain vigilant.”

“At this time, it is strongly recommended that the community remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings, and call the Davis Police Department if anyone acting violent, suspicious or matching the description provided is seen,” police said.

