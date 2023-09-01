UC Davis researchers develop technologies to manage energy better
Home energy management systems may one day help reduce electrical use automatically during statewide Flex Alerts or other energy crises.
Home energy management systems may one day help reduce electrical use automatically during statewide Flex Alerts or other energy crises.
Lenovo has introduced its new flagship gaming laptop at IFA 2023, and it's the first 16-inch model under the company's Legion brand.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
The New York Police department has been using drones in a limited capacity for years — deploying unmanned aircraft systems for search and rescue missions, to document crime scenes, or to monitor large public events like New Years Eve in Times Square. Soon, you might see one in your backyard as well: NYPD officials have announced plans to use drones to follow up on noise complaints during the long Labor Day weekend.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
More than 65,000 verified five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
How accurate are at-home COVID tests and can they pick up new variants, such as Eris and Pirola? Here's what you should know.
The star wideout is working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season due to a high ankle sprain.
TikTok tested and approved — and majorly viral. The post These are TikTok’s 10 favorite closet storage solutions, so yes, you can fit more clothes in there appeared first on In The Know.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Get your holiday weekend started off right with nearly 40% off this ionic winner.
"There really is a calming, sort of wisdom you receive with age,” says Smart. "You appreciate things a lot more."
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
researchers at the University of Zurich in partnership with Intel, pitted their "Swift" AI piloting system against a trio of world champion drone racers — none of whom could best its top time.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
Plus, it doubles as a chic spoon rest for spotless counters.
More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have made these gentle exfoliating wipes part of their beauty routine.