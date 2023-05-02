UC Davis rocked by third stabbing in less than a week

A third stabbing occurred on Monday (1 May) near the University of California Davis campus triggering the City of Davis Police to issue a shelter-in-place until Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an adult female who reported that a suspect stabbed her more than one time through a tent near 2nd Street and L Street, according to a press release from the Davis Police Department posted on Facebook.

The woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where she was treated for her wounds. At last notice, the woman was in critical condition.

The City of Davis Police issued a shelter-in-place order for people in the community as police searched for the suspect. The order requested people seek safety inside a building and remain there when possible.

The order was lifted the following morning after an unsuccessful search for the suspect.

The terrifying stabbing marks the third time in less than a week that a person has been stabbed near the college campus. The other two have been fatal.

