UC Santa Cruz fires striking grad students, union says

Update: Soon after the publication of this story, the union representing University of California graduate students said in a press release that at least 54 graduate students at University of California Santa Cruz who were striking received termination letters. This story has been updated to reflect that change.

At the University of California, San Diego, third-year Ph.D. student Eleanor Castracane said she works up to 50 hours a week teaching 24 undergraduate students, grading assignments, and conducting research. Second-year Ph.D. student Adam Cooper said he's done the same, on top of attending class, and has worked daily since January 6. Both make less than $31,000 a year after taxes and struggle to afford rent, they said — and now, they could lose their jobs as they fight to earn a living wage.

That's what happened at the University of Santa Cruz on Friday, according to the union representing University of California graduate students. According to the union and UC Santa Cruz's student newspaper, 54 striking students at UC Santa Cruz received letters firing them from their spring semester teaching assistant (TA) appointments.

According to the termination letter, students will officially be dismissed on March 26.

"This action is based on abandonment of your job responsibilities by failing to submit student grades well past the fall quarter deadline..." the termination letter reads. "Your abandonment and sustained dereliction of your job responsibilities as a Teaching Fellow constitutes serious misconduct. Your conduct has harmed graduate students and disrupted University operations."

The students have been striking over what they say is inadequate compensation from the university. The average salary of UC-employed graduate students is $21,000 per year, according to UAW 2865, the graduate student union.

We are fired and it's official. @UCSC terminated student workers engaged in #ucscstrike strike for a Cost of Living Adjustment (#COLA). Did we get a COLA? No! So why would we stop striking? #cola4all

— ON STRIKE!!!: #COLA 4 UCSC (@payusmoreucsc) February 28, 2020

All 19,000 UC student employees who are part of UAW 2865, according to the union, are considered rent-burdened by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) guidelines. That means they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. These students typically spend up to 60% of their pre-tax income on housing costs, the union said.

Some pictures from the UCSD COLA rally. @ColaUcsd

— Hila Peleg (@HilaCodes) February 26, 2020

The "COLA 4 All" movement started at UC Santa Cruz in November 2019, when approximately 200 graduate students withheld thousands of grades. Since February 10, UC Santa Cruz graduate students have been on strike with support from undergraduates and faculty members, according to Castracane. As an elected union officer, Castracane added that she "cannot condone any action that violates our contract" and that her support for the cost of living adjustment is done outside her capacity as a union officer.

The UC San Diego graduate student body has also been active in the movement since February 10, holding rallies, sit-ins, and marches in support. Every campus in the UC system is asking for a monthly stipend adjustment based on the specific needs of their respective students.

I've been fired. #cola4all

— RPxSlugCOLA (@PxCola) February 28, 2020

To determine the value of the adjustment, the union considered every UC campus' average monthly graduate student housing cost, assumed students would spend 29% of their income on rent, and included the mandatory fees graduates are required to pay the school.