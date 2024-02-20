UCAP receives $4.4 million to combat homelessness in Willmar, Minnesota

Feb. 20—WILLMAR

— The

Willmar Planning Commission

on Feb. 7 heard plans for a new development to house families who are experiencing homelessness.

The information was shared as part of a request to rezone a lot located at 1209 Seventh St. S.E. to low-density, multi-family residential zoning, designated as R-3 in the city zoning ordinance. The lot is currently zoned for limited business.

A public hearing for the rezoning of the lot will take place at the Wednesday, Feb. 21, Planning Commission meeting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Willmar City Hall.

The housing development is a project by

United Community Action Partnership,

a private nonprofit that has been in Willmar since 1966 with the mission of working with families to help them meet their basic needs and move out of poverty, according to executive director Debi Brandt.

She told the Planning Commission that United Community Action Partnership received a $4.4 million Emergency Shelter Facilities Capital Funding grant from the state of Minnesota for the development.

"I'm very excited about this particular project," said Aaron Backman, executive director of Kandiyohi County Economic Development, formerly the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. "We have continuing housing needs for all types of housing and we do have people that are homeless."

He pointed out that getting a $4.4 million grant is not easy, and it was a very competitive round of applications; the

city of Rochester was turned down for this grant round.

"We came out on top of a number of other cities that were not funded," Backman said. "I'm very pleased with that. Also, it wasn't just for a portion of (the cost of the project). If they would have done 50% of the request, or whatever, now Deb would be in a major fundraising mode. But to get it funded fully is really important. It really helps the process."

This new program awarded approximately $100 million to acquire, renovate, plan and design, construct and/or renovate emergency homeless shelters throughout the state, according to

information on the Minnesota Housing website.

More than 100 projects submitted proposals totaling $365 million. The funding is expected to support an additional 373 shelter beds and the preservation of 376 beds in greater Minnesota, and an additional 218 shelter beds and preservation of 348 beds in the metro.

The plan in Willmar is to build a four-plex on the lot that is being rezoned and an eight-plex on the lot just south of it. Of the 12 units to be built, one of the units will be an office for on-site staff and other service providers to work with those who are being housed, according to Brandt. A washer and dryer will also be located in that unit.

United Community Action Partnership worked with

Marcus Construction

on plans for the development as part of the grant application. The units will be a modular build from

Northstar Systembuilt,

which speeds up construction time, Brandt said.

Ideally, construction would start in May. However, United Community Action Partnership is still waiting for an executed contract for the grant from the state before it can move forward with finalizing the purchase of the two lots and begin the process for approvals and permitting from the city.

The homes built by Northstar are inspected and licensed by the state at the factory as they are being constructed, and meet all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards, according to Brandt. Staff from United Community Action Partnership, as well as city building inspectors, toured the Northstar factory in preparation for the project.

"These are really well-built, quality structures that, like Deb said, gets the housing up in a hurry so we're able to move forward at an accelerated pace than you would with a traditional stick-built home," commented Planning Commission Chair Jonathon Marchand.

Currently, United Community Action Partnership leases local motel rooms for families experiencing homelessness, paying approximately $8,400 per year, according to Brandt. A typical stay is approximately 30 days, during which time United Community Action Partnership staff meet with the family a couple of times each week, assisting them in finding employment, connecting them to resources and getting children signed up for school.

"I don't want to call it temporary housing, but, if you're successful, the higher the turnover rate, the more successful it is," said Planning Commissioner Christopher Buzzeo.

Brandt agreed, explaining that if the program is successful, the grant allows the development to become a more longer-term, transitional housing project after five years. "But, at first, the intent of this money was to get folks off the street," she said.

As for the rezoning of the lot to R3, Buzzeo pointed out that the lot is currently an outlier that is surrounded by other residentially zoned lots, and rezoning it would reconcile the disparity.

Brandt noted that the location of the development is ideal for families experiencing homelessness, as they often lack transportation, as well. The development will be located within walking distance to grocery stores, banks, the Willmar Middle School and medical facilities.