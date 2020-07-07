UCB and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Announce Co-Promotion of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

- Ferring joins with UCB to promote CIMZIA prefilled syringe for Crohn's disease in the U.S.

- Co-promotion strengthens commitment to patients living with Crohn's disease by reaching more gastroenterologists while also continuing patient support programs

- Ferring is expanding its focus in specialty areas within gastroenterology, demonstrating commitment to gut health

- UCB is preparing for future launches in immunology, demonstrating commitment to patients with severe chronic diseases







ATLANTA and PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced they have entered into a co-promotion agreement to commercialize the prefilled syringe formulation of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in the United States, specifically for the treatment of Crohn's disease (CD). Ferring will take over marketing, sales promotion, and field medical affairs activities. UCB will continue to be responsible for all product-related activities, including revenue recognition. CIMZIA is an injectable biologic treatment option for adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease with inadequate response to conventional therapy. UCB will continue to promote and to commercialize the lyophilized formulation of CIMZIA for all indications as well as the prefilled syringe formulation for CIMZIA's rheumatology and dermatology indications.

"UCB is committed to serving the needs of immunology patients, including those living with Crohn's disease. We are excited about this opportunity as it will expand the awareness to the benefits of CIMZIA for individuals living with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, while continuing to support patients through our services and programs," said Camille Lee, Head of U.S. Immunology at UCB. "We believe UCB and Ferring are a strategic fit for the co-promotion as both companies have a strong patient-focused commitment and Ferring has expertise in gastroenterology. UCB is preparing for future launches in immunology, demonstrating our commitment to patients with severe chronic diseases."

This co-promotion allows Ferring to expand its growing portfolio in the gastrointestinal space and support patients living with Crohn's disease, while enabling UCB to focus on and prepare for the future.

"Ferring is focusing on gut health as we expand our gastroenterology portfolio," said Brent Ragans, President of Ferring US. "Together with our existing portfolio, this agreement with UCB will allow Ferring to offer treatment options to the nearly 800,000 adult patients in the U.S. who suffer from Crohn's disease."

CIMZIA has been a treatment option for adults living with moderate to severe Crohn's disease over the last 12 years, since it was approved by the FDA in 2008 based on safety and efficacy data from clinical trials in more than 1,500 patients with Crohn's disease.

CIMZIA can be administered either through self-injection or by a healthcare professional.1 CIMZIA can lower the ability to fight infections. Some people who received CIMZIA have developed serious infections, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by viruses, fungi, or bacteria that have spread throughout the body.1 Some of these serious infections have caused hospitalization and death.1