UCCS Double homicide victims identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed the identities of two people found dead on Friday morning, Feb. 16, in a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) dormitory.

The victims are 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, CO, and 26-year-old Celie (See-Lee) Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, CO. Samuel Knopp was a registered student at UCCS.

CSPD said that the investigation so far indicates an isolated incident between people who knew each other, rather than a random attack against the school or any other UCCS students. As this is still a fluid, active investigation, no details about suspects or leads will be released at this time.

“Detectives continue working around the clock, and we have intentionally restricted the amount of information made available to the public during the initial 48 hours of this investigation,” said CSPD. “Having said that, we have maintained ongoing communication with the families of the victims and collaborated closely with the UCCS Police Department to ensure that plans remain in place for safeguarding the campus community.”

CSPD also asks the community to please respect the privacy of the families of the two victims, and to refrain from contacting them.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

