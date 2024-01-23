UCDA, Union County tourism meets with supervisors

Jan. 23—Union County Board of Supervisors met with county staff and representatives from other organizations Monday about funding from the county during fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1.

No action was taken.

Union County Development Asociation Executive Director Mindy Stalker requested $20,000 from the county. The county had contributed $17,500 for fiscal year 2024.

Stalker said the organization is interested in helping develop signage for the new county park. The Paul and Becky Kelley Family Natural Wilderness Area, located 2 miles west of Afton, opened last fall.

Union County Conservation Director Doug Jones said last fall the plans for the park are to build a trail and a bridge over 12 Mile Creek which flows through the property. Development also includes a restroom in the parking lot area. There are no definite schedules for any of the amenity additions. The area is still in its natural state which includes river bottom land and plenty of trees.

Stalker said UCDA has scheduled what is called the UC7, a meeting of representatives from every municipality in the county. Mainly comprised of mayors and city clerks, the meetings are to share success stories and challenges within their towns. The last meeting was held in November. The next is scheduled in February in Cromwell. Stalker said there has been discussion of finding grants to improve park playground equipment in every town.

Stalker said her organization offered various classes and workshops and was pleased with attendance. The workshop subjects range from a business succession plan to operating computer software. Thirteen workshops were held during 2023. There were also eight, daylong workshops showing how to create a business plan.

Creston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ellen Gerharz represented Union County tourism.

The visitor's center on Creston's west side on U.S. Highway 34 had about 400 visitors last year from nine states. The center is open from May through September and is staffed with volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Creston Chamber office. Gerharz said funds have been used to advertise in various promotional and vacation publications within Iowa.

She said the revenue from the hotel-motel tax has dropped in recent years because of how funds are distributed. In 2023, Gerharz said the tourist group received about $9,000 a drop from the $22,000 in 2020.

Leesa Lester, representing Southern Iowa Trolley public transportation, requested $18,435.

Lester said she is still in the preliminary stages of building a new facility. No site or building plans have been confirmed. In 2022, the organization was awarded a $1.6 million grant for a new building as their facility no longer meets the needs of the agency. The grant was through Iowa's office of public transit who collected and submitted applications for multiple transit agencies. Lester said the new location can be anywhere within its service area but she prefers staying in Creston.

Keeping with the transportation theme, Union County Secondary Roads Superintendent Al Hysell said crews are still clearing roads of snow that started on Jan. 9. Some areas need additional attention because of limited shoulder space because of the amount of snow.

"We did the best we could under the circumstances," Hysell said.

New legislation has shown in part of the county auditor's budget proposal. Sandy Hysell said she has more than $5,000 in postage to notify landowners of the levy amounts of the taxing entities of the property.

Union County Recorder Katie Carlton said in her report how more people are acquiring fishing and hunting licenses online rather than through her office. She also noted an increase the number of snowmobile permits.