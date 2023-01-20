UCF DB Justin Hodges arrested on home invasion charges, police records show

UCF defensive back Justin Hodges was arrested Thursday and charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and a mask, Orange County inmate records show.

Hodges is in the Orange County Jail as of 10:30 p.m., according to the current inmate database online. UCFSports.com first reported the arrest.

On Jan. 9 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police responded to an apartment on the 28th floor of 55 W Church Street for an armed home invasion robbery, the Orlando Police Department wrote in a press release shared with the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday night.

An unnamed victim told officers that “several unknown black males with masks and firearms barged into the apartment, battered him, threatened him with their guns in an extremely violent manner, stole his phone and recording equipment, then left the building,” according to the release.

Police said that the victim and his ex-girlfriend, Nevaeh Mosher, had a disagreement regarding a new male friend after she returned to the apartment the previous night wearing the new friend’s clothing, according to police.

The new friend was identified as Hodges, police said. The victim discarded the items of clothing which caused Mosher to inform Hodges of what happened according to the release.

Hodges was given instructions by Mosher on how to enter the secured apartment building, the release said. Once inside, Hodges as well as two additional male suspects met Mosher and all four went to the victim’s apartment, police said.

When the victim answered the door, he was pushed into the apartment and struck in the face by the male suspects that entered according to police. Firearms were present and used in the commission of taking the victim’s property.

Police used surveillance video to show all of the subjects entering and exiting the apartment according to the press release.

The discarded clothing, which was an item issued to Hodges by a local university athletic team, was found on a lower floor breezeway, police said. UCF was not named in the release.

Mosher, who was charged with home invasion robbery, spoke with detectives, but parts of her story were “deceptive and inconsistent about what she did before and after the incident,” police said.

Detectives believed Mosher was involved and obtained an arrest warrant for her, the release said. Following Mosher’s arrest, police obtained a complete confession to her involvement in the home invasion robbery.

Police said she was the one who knocked on the victim’s door to get him to open it.

As the investigation continued, an arrest warrant was obtained for Hodges and he was taken in Thursday afternoon, according to the release.

A statement from Hodges corroborated the story provided by Mosher, but Hodges minimized his involvement in the incident, claiming he was trying to assist Mosher in getting her belonging from inside the apartment, police said.

Hodges was forthcoming with one of the firearms used in this crime. The firearm belonged to his girlfriend, which he gave to one of the other suspects to use for this incident, police said.

As of Thursday night, the search for the other two suspects involved is ongoing, according to the release.

Hodges, a native of Fort Lauderdale, appeared in all 14 games this past season for the Knights and totaled 40 tackles to go with 5 pass breakups and an interception.

As a sophomore in 2021, Hodges appeared in and started the final 10 games of the season at cornerback while finishing second on the team with 7 pass breakups.

