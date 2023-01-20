UCF football player dismissed after Orlando home invasion arrest, officials say

University of Central Florida football player Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the football program, UCF Athletics said Friday.

In a statement to Channel 9, the athletics department said “per university policy, the UCF student conduct process will be initiated.”

Hodges, 20, and Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in downtown Orlando, police said.

Read: 2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

Police responded to the apartment on West Church Street on Jan. 9 for a home invasion robbery.

The victim said several unknown men with masks and firearms barged into the apartment, battered him and threatened him with their guns in an extremely violent manner, then stole his phone and recording equipment before leaving.

Read: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza, exit ramp on SR-408, troopers say

The victim’s ex-girlfriend, Mosher, had gotten into a disagreement with him because she had worn her new male friend’s clothing, which was identified as belonging to Hodges.

Read: Friends, family of 2 teens shot dead march to Palm Bay City Hall demanding justice

Orlando police said their detectives found discarded clothing on a lower floor of the apartment and it was an item issued to Hodges from “a local university athletic team.”

Mosher was arrested on Tuesday and Hodges was arrested on Thursday.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.