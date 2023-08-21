UCF goes back to school
Monday marked the first day of classes at the University of Central Florida, and new students are weighing in on preparation, the upcoming football season and how politics might affect the semester.
Monday marked the first day of classes at the University of Central Florida, and new students are weighing in on preparation, the upcoming football season and how politics might affect the semester.
Threads by Instagram will get a web version as soon as this week.
The country's last attempt to reach the moon was in 1976.
A complete rundown of season 20, how Charity narrowed down to the final two — and how a third may be still vying for her heart.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
McPherson College enters the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and wins second place in class.
Can another team pull a TCU and make a surprise trip to the College Football Playoff before the format expands from four to 12 teams in 2024?
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.
The Chargers had a collapse for the ages in the playoffs.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
Disney's size was once its strength. Now it's under scrutiny.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.