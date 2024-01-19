UCF lockdown: Man accused of pulling gun on bus driver facing assault and weapons charges

The man believed to have pointed a gun at a Lynx driver at a University of Central Florida bus stop is facing assault and weapons charges, police said Friday, the morning after the campus was locked down while police searched for him.

An affidavit identifies the suspect as Takuya Takahashi, 27, who university police said was wearing all black and carrying two large bags when he pointed a gun from outside the bus before leaving on a bicycle. He is in Orange County Jail accused of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school property.

Officers responded to the area of the Reflection Pond on campus after receiving reports from dispatch of “a subject matching the description” being captured by surveillance cameras, and found Takahashi riding through the B1 parking lot. During a search, they seized a pistol he said he had in a fanny pack.

University police officials released body camera footage of Takahashi’s arrest, which shows the man cooperating with the arrest while repeating, “I’m the one you want.” He also tells officers he “overreacted” after he claimed the bus driver tried to run him over at the bus stop.

“I’m not innocent. Don’t hurt him. I’m the one you want. It’s not him, trust me,” Takahashi is heard saying as an officer shouts at someone else off-camera. “I don’t want innocent people to get hurt.”

Takahashi told police there was food and a keyboard inside his bags, and that he is a computer science major. University officials say he was not a student at UCF.

On Thursday evening, UCF police shortly after 8 p.m. sent out a mass alert for people on campus to avoid Parking Garage A, where the bus stop is located, and to shelter in place. Takahashi was in handcuffs by 8:35 p.m., and the police sent an all-clear message shortly after.

Takahashi is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m.