UCF police: ‘Avoid the area’ as officers investigate report of armed person near University Boulevard

University of Central Florida police are responding to a report of an armed person near a parking garage on the school’s main campus.

In an alert, the agency advised the public to avoid the area around Parking Garage A, which sits north of the intersection between University Boulevard and Gemini Boulevard South.

UCF police spokeswoman Amanda Sellers said the department received reports of an armed person who threatened a bus driver on campus at the Lynx bus station near Garage A.

“Officers are reviewing surveillance footage and actively searching for the suspect,” she said.

“We are asking our community to avoid the area and shelter in place.”

This is a developing story.

