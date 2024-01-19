UCF Police give all clear, armed suspect in custody

TechCrunch

General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has backed about a dozen and a half startups in India -- including fintech giant CRED, used car marketplace Spinny, and healthtech Orange Health -- but the venture firm has been looking to significantly expand its presence in the country for more than a year, several people familiar with the matter said.