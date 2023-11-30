UCF police: Utility crews working on campus water outages

The University of Central Florida main campus is dealing with water outages and pressure issues, according to UCF Police Department.

UCFPD alerted its social media followers late Thursday morning.

The agency said “temporary outages and pressure fluctuations” were being tended to by utility crews.

Please avoid the area near the CREOL loading dock/Arboretum office as crews continue to work on the issue. https://t.co/KEVkAR0XFB — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) November 30, 2023

Channel 9 has reached out to university officials to see if campus operations have been impacted.

