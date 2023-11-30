UCF police: Utility crews working on campus water outages

Gene Saladna
The University of Central Florida main campus is dealing with water outages and pressure issues, according to UCF Police Department.

UCFPD alerted its social media followers late Thursday morning.

The agency said “temporary outages and pressure fluctuations” were being tended to by utility crews.

Channel 9 has reached out to university officials to see if campus operations have been impacted.

