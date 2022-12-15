Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.12

The board of Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.12 on the 19th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 7.1%, which is above the industry average.

Uchi Technologies Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Uchi Technologies Berhad was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 97% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 1.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 100%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.109 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Uchi Technologies Berhad's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Uchi Technologies Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Uchi Technologies Berhad will make a great income stock. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think Uchi Technologies Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Uchi Technologies Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Uchi Technologies Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

