UCLA cancels in-person classes after threats





The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) canceled in-person classes on Tuesday amid a series of threats from a former instructor in a video posted online.

In a statement, the university said its police department is aware of the threats sent to some members of its community and is actively engaging with law enforcement and federal agencies to address the matter.

The Los Angeles Times reported that former philosophy department instructor Matthew Harris posted a YouTube video referencing a mass shooting and sent an 800-page manifesto that had specific threats toward ex-colleagues.

"UCPD is actively working with out-of-state & federal agencies on threats sent to some members of our community," the school said in a statement. "We do not have specific information that this individual is in CA. Out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely Feb 1. We will keep you updated."

Harris' YouTube video has since been taken down, CBS affiliate KCAL reported.

UCLA student Lale Kacharian told ABC affiliate KABC that Harris' threats toward the school community are very concerning.

"The list just goes on and on about the Mandalay Bay shooting, school shootings, mass shootings, concert shootings," Kacharian said. "I think ... he's a very disturbed guy obviously, and I hope he gets the help he needs and he doesn't hurt anyone around him."