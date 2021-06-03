UCLA economists say California should expect a 'euphoric' economic rebound

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
People walk along the Santa Monica Pier.
People walk along the Santa Monica Pier. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

California's economy is poised to have a "euphoric" recovery following the COVID-19 downturn, UCLA economists predict, and the state will rally faster than the United States.

The UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast says California's decisions to enact mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and restrictions at businesses and restaurants protected the state's economy. California's technology and white-collar business sectors and a home construction boom will also help offset the gradual return of tourists and hospitality jobs, the Los Angeles Times reports. There are some uncertainties, however — a lot depends on if more Californians leave the state for places with lower housing costs and how quickly international tourists return.

The forecast projects the nation's gross domestic product will increase 7.1 percent this year, moving to 5 percent in 2022 and 2.2 percent in 2023. Leo Feler, senior economist at the UCLA Anderson Forecast, told the Times the U.S. and California "are about to have one of the best years of economic growth that we've had since World War II," and this will be a "euphoric" recovery due to COVID-19 stimulus packages.

"We never fully bounced back after a tepid response to the great financial crisis" in the late 2000s, Feler said. "That led to negative economic, political, and social effects. So we learned a lesson. This time, we pumped a lot more money into the economy."

People are ready to get out there and spend, Scott Anderson, chief economist at the Bank of the West in San Francisco, told the Times. "The U.S. and California pandemic recovery is expected to be as exceptional as the pandemic recession was dire," he said. "Consumers, flush with swelling bank accounts, record personal savings and household wealth, and an appetite to spend like a sailor on furlough will drive the recovery."

Recommended Stories

  • Biden offers "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog

    President Biden offered his "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog Wednesday night, as Benjamin Netanyahu's political rivals push for the prime minister's ouster. What he's saying: Biden noted in a statement that Herzog, with whom he has a personal relationship, has throughout his career "demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community."Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

    Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he's planning a comeback bid for the White House. “We need you," conservative commentator Dan Bongino told the former president. “Well, I’ll tell you what,” Trump responded.

  • Drought ravages California's reservoirs ahead of hot summer

    Each year Lake Oroville helps water a quarter of the nation’s crops, sustain endangered salmon beneath its massive earthen dam and anchor the tourism economy of a Northern California county that must rebuild seemingly every year after unrelenting wildfires. While droughts are common in California, this year's is much hotter and drier than others, evaporating water more quickly from the reservoirs and the sparse Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds them. The state's more than 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year, according to Jay Lund, co-director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California-Davis.

  • Donald Trump said he’d give £100k ‘not to hear Theresa May talk’

    Donald Trump said he would pay £100,000 to avoid hearing Theresa May speak after learning she was charging that much to give a speech. According to this week's Spectator, Piers Morgan said he informed Donald Trump just before the last US election that former prime minister Theresa May "gets paid more than £100,000 a pop for speeches". Mr Morgan writes that the former president "exploded into mocking laughter and spluttered: 'Are you kidding me? I'd pay £100,000 not to hear her talk!'" The discon

  • Texas Republican Claims Provision to Limit Voting on Sunday Was ‘Scrivener’s Error’

    A top negotiator behind a Texas voting law backed by Republicans claimed that the text of the bill limited voting hours on Sundays because of a "scrivener's error," in an interview with NPR on Tuesday.

  • Biden says he is 'looking closely' at retaliation over Russian-linked cyberattack

    Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration isn’t “taking any options off the table” with regard to the U.S.’s response.

  • Ex-officer pleads guilty in connection with fatal drug raid

    A former Houston police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a 2019 drug raid that killed both homeowners. Steven Bryant admitted in his guilty plea Tuesday that he lied and obstructed the resulting investigation in the raid, the Houston Chronicle reported. Bryant was charged last August with tampering with a government record.

  • States canceling extra unemployment benefits will cost local economies $12.3 billion

    Half of the states planning to cancel the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits this month could cost their local economies $12.3 billion.

  • Mick Jagger joins call to save Venice from becoming 'third-world Disneyland'

    A group of celebrities including Sir Mick Jagger and Tilda Swinton has written an open letter urging the Italian government to protect Venice as tourism re-starts. They are appealing for measures to be taken to prevent Venice from returning to how it was before the pandemic, its soul and unique character slowly leached by the invasion of millions of day-trippers, its churches and canals morphing into “a theme park like Disneyland.” The 21 actors, film directors and luminaries from the arts world

  • 'I do not think this is the right decision': Doctors, residents slam Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to delay return to school

    The Ontario government announced Wednesday that students will not return to in-person learning in schools until September.

  • Man accused of throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving pleads not guilty, must stay away from TD Garden

    Cole Buckley is due back in court in August.

  • Prolific inning: Dodgers score 11 in 1st against Cardinals

    The Dodgers scored their most runs in an inning in a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles, scoring 11 times in the bottom of the first against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. It is the second time in less than a year the Dodgers have had an 11-run first. Cody Bellinger had a franchise-record six RBI's in the inning.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • For Many Workers, Change in Mask Policy Is a Nightmare

    The Kroger supermarket in Yorktown, Virginia, is in a county where mask wearing can be casual at best. Yet for months, the store urged patrons to cover their noses and mouths, and almost everyone complied. “People don’t like to wear masks here,” said Janet Wainwright, a meat cutter at the store, “but very few people would go without it.” That changed in mid-May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised vaccinated Americans that they could go maskless in most indoor settings. T

  • Carl Lentz, former Hillsong pastor who baptized Justin Bieber, accused of sexual abuse

    Hillsong Church founders Brian and Bobbie Houston say they're working to improve the church as ex-pastor Carl Lentz faces sexual abuse allegations.

  • Federal prosecutors looking into whether Gaetz obstructed justice

    The probe is the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the congressman.

  • ‘Waiting to happen’: the California region where masks are taboo – and cases are rising

    Rural northern California has been forceful in its pushback against masks, business restrictions and vaccine mandates A sign advising patrons to maintain social distancing is posted in the indoor dining area of the San Francisco Deli in Redding, California. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Rural northern California is seeing a troubling rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, an alarming trend that comes as residents and businesses continue to protest against safety measures and vaccinations

  • Quentin Tarantino says Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization will reveal Cliff Booth's backstory

    The director discussed the upcoming book on the Pure Cinema Podcast.

  • A colonel fired by Trump offered to prosecute Michael Flynn by court-martial for calling for a military coup in the US

    Michael Flynn over the weekend appeared to call for a Myanmar-style military coup in the US to reinstall Donald Trump as president.

  • Myocarditis Cases Probably Linked to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Israel Health Ministry: Reuters

    Israel’s Health Ministry has reportedly found the small number of heart inflammation cases, observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine in Israel, were likely linked to their vaccination. Pfizer said that it was aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis and said no causal link to its vaccine had been established. In Israel, 275 cases of myocarditis were reported between December 2020 and May 2021 among more than 5 million vaccinated people. Accordin