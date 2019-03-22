UCLA head soccer coach charged in admissions fraud scandal resigns

FILE PHOTO: A student walks past Royce Hall on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The University of California, Los Angeles' head men's soccer coach, Jorge Salcedo, who is among those charged in the biggest admissions fraud scheme uncovered in the United States, resigned his post Thursday, school officials told several media outlets including the New York Post.

Salcedo was one of nine current or former college coaches, as well as an associate athletic director, who were charged by federal prosecutors in Boston on March 12 in connection with the fraud scheme that has captured national attention.

According to court documents, Salcedo was among school officials who are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for designating admissions candidates as recruited athletes to increase their chances of gaining acceptance at elite universities.

UCLA officials placed Salcedo on leave on last week after learning he was charged with accepting up to $200,000 for helping two students gain admission by posing as competitive soccer players.

Neither a UCLA spokesman nor a representative for Salcedo were immediately available for comment.





(This story corrects name of university in first paragraph to University of California, Los Angeles, from University of Southern California Los Angeles)





(Reporting by Rich McKay; editing by William Maclean)