UCLA student shot in face with BB gun in alleged hate crime

LOS ANGELES - Police are looking for the public's help in finding the suspected BB gun shooter accused of shooting a UCLA student in an alleged hate crime.

According to UCLA's campus police, a white four-door sedan approached the student who was walking near Rieber Hall on De Neve Drive 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The student was allegedly shot just below the eye as the suspect allegedly yelled a homophobic slur, campus police said.

Now the search is on for the driver and passenger involved in the drive-by BB gun shooting.

Officials did not give a specific description of the two suspects.