UConn apologizes after using Sandy Hook shooter in assignment

The University of Connecticut School of Engineering is apologizing for a cybersecurity assignment that named the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter.

School of Engineering Dean Kazem Kazerounian issued an apology Tuesday night after he said students raised concerns about the use of the shooter’s name in a “hypothetical cybersecurity scenario presented in a UConn computer science engineering (CSE) class.”

A copy of the assignment posted on social media tasked students with finding the password to the shooter’s account. The assignment described the shooter as “a dangerous criminal,” who “is known for cruelty rather than intelligence.”

“Some students reported to the University that they were understandably troubled and dismayed by this, noting that the assignment’s use of that specific name was needless and the educational value of the scenario was not contingent on it,” Kazerounian said.

UConn alumni said similar cybersecurity assignments have used the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter by name in the past.

A copy of an assignment from 2021 presented a scenario in which cyber security students had to “save agent Bond” by cracking the passwords of his “guards,” which included the shooter, and other murderers including Al Capone, Charles Manson, Ted Kaczynski, Tom Horn, Bonnie and Clyde, Andrew Kehoe, Ted Bundy and Tim McVeigh.

In a different apology letter shared by students online, the professors of the course said they “were not aware” that the instructional materials of the most recent assignment “reflected real-world scenarios and caused distress.”

Kazerounian said instructors of the course “immediately changed the content” and reached out to students “to express their regret for this error.”

Kazerounian offered his “deepest apologies on behalf of the College of Engineering and the course’s instructors.”

“We are truly sorry that this occurred, especially for our students who hail from Newtown and all those who were personally affected by the events on that terrible day,” Kazerounian said.

Kazerounian said students seeking support may contact UConn Student Health & Wellness at 833-308-3040.