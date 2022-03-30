UConn event recognizes Ukraine's pain from war

Mar. 29—STORRS — Every time University of Connecticut senior Victoria Kostour sees on television the effects of what Russian invaders are doing to Ukraine, her heart breaks.

For her, the ruthless invasion by Russian President Vladamir Putin's marauders is personal.

A first- generation Ukrainian American, Kostour said she is simply horrified by the constant suffering Ukrainians are experiencing every day.

" There are no words to describe how harshly my heart breaks with every photo of destroyed architecture, violent wounds and the faces of despair I see," Kostour said Monday afternoon at a special vigil hosted by UConn to support her homeland.

"My peers and I have shed gallons of tears and lost countless hours of sleep."

Members of the UConn community with ties to Ukraine honored their compatriots at a vigil Monday in the UConn Student Union.

