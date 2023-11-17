UConn freshman Stephon Castle likely will miss 2 to 4 weeks with a right knee injury

UConn's Stephon Castle pulls down a rebound as Stonehill's Se'yphon Triplett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman Stephon Castle will miss several games because of a knee injury, coach Dan Hurley said Friday.

Castle hurt his right knee last Saturday when he slipped on the floor in a win over Stonehill College. The guard did not report the injury that weekend, but was held out of No. 5 UConn's game Tuesday against Mississippi Valley State after experiencing discomfort.

Hurley told reporters on Friday that Castle underwent a minor procedure on the knee this week and likely will miss two to four weeks of playing time.

“He's looking at anywhere from early December to after that,” Hurley said.

On Tuesday the coach described the injury as “pretty minor.”

Hurley updated the prognosis while meeting with reporters in advance of UConn's trip to New York to participate in the Empire Classic. The Huskies will play their first game in the tournament on Sunday against Indiana.

Castle started UConn's first two games, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals. He was named the Big East's freshman of the week on Monday.

