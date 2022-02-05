UConn hosts two civil rights players

Feb. 4—STORRS — The University of Connecticut hosted a couple of major players in the civil rights fight Thursday, namely the brother of the late George Floyd and a prominent attorney.

The virtual event was a kickoff for February's Black History Month.

UConn's African American Cultural Center hosted an opening ceremony featuring civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, the Black man who became a civil rights martyr after a police officer murdered him in 2020.

In the aftermath of his brother's murder, Philonise Floyd set out to advocate for social justice and police reform.

" The problem we have a lot is getting America to understand that Black people are humans," Philonise Floyd said.

Crump has taken part in several high- profile cases, which include representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Stephon Clark, all slain in racially charged incidents as well.

Philonise Floyd's brother was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. The officer, Derek Chauvin, is jailed after being convicted last year in the brutal killing, which shocked and angered the world and kicked off worldwide protests for racial equality and fighting police brutality. Throughout Thursday's event, Geoffrey Young, a third- year law student at UConn, asked Crump and Floyd questions about the mistreatment of

