UConn interim president says university stands with Ukraine

Mar. 5—STORRS — University of Connecticut Interim President Radenka Maric proclaimed Friday the university stands with Ukraine in a statement published in UConn Today.

"UConn stands with Ukraine and our Ukrainian students, faculty and staff," she said in the statement.

She acknowledged the bravery of the Ukrainian people during the Russian invasion that was ordered by dictator Vladimir Putin, which began Feb. 24 and has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians, many of them children.

" We are in awe of the bravery of the Ukrainian people," Maric said in the statement. " They are an inspiration to the world as they fight for democracy."

Maric added, however, the university harbors no ill will toward its Russian community.

"For members of our university community who are Russian, we know you bear no

