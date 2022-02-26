UConn probing racial incident

Feb. 25—STORRS — University of Connecticut police are looking for a man who allegedly yelled racist remarks at two female students Monday night.

WFSB Channel 3 reported junior Shazeda Khatun and senior Zena Saleh were walking back to their dorms when they claimed a man cursed and yelled the " n- word" at them.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said the university is aware of the incident and is investigating it as a police matter and under its bias incident response protocol.

According to Reitz, the bias incident response protocol includes identifying and providing support to impacted parties.

It can be found on the university website ( uconn. edu) on the Dean of Students Office page.

Reitz said the university police are actively investigating the case.

"In addition to its work to investigate the incident, the university is reaching out to members of all faith- based student organizations to provide them with information and details about support resources," she said.

Reitz noted, in addition to any potential criminal charges levied by UConn police, perpetrators could face university sanctions if they are affiliated with UConn.

" Students who are determined to have violated the UConn Student Code of Conduct can face various disciplinary measures, up to and including suspension and expulsion," Reitz said.

The two students told WFSB they believed they were victims of this verbal aggression because they wear headscarves, also

Racial incident under investigation at UConn



known as hijabs.

The two women claim no one else was around when this incident occurred, according to WFSB.

They told WFSB they believe the person who yelled at them was a UConn student and are asking for his expulsion. They initially told the Muslim student group what happened, according to WFSB.

According to WFSB, UConn police met with the two women Thursday to watch security footage in the hopes of identifying the person who insulted them.

