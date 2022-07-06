UConn prof wins $736,000, gets job back after questioning school’s management and favoritism in ‘whistleblower’ suit

An assistant UConn professor has been awarded what is likely to be more than $1 million after complaining a decade ago in a whistleblower suit that he was fired in retaliation for raising questions about mismanagement and favoritism in the school’s business development laboratories.

The suit against the university by soon-to-be-reinstated business professor Luke Weinstein was filed in 2011 and wound its way through the state and federal courts - it reached the U.S. Court of Appeals twice - before Superior Court Judge Susan Peck recently ruled.

Peck said former business school Dean Paul Christopher Earley eliminated Weinstein’s position after Weinstein persisted in expressing concern that cost cutting measures by Earley in the school’s business accelerator program could jeopardize federal funding and that Earley allegedly made decisions that benefitted his wife, Elaine Mosakowski, a tenured business professor who ran one of the accelerators.

Peck awarded Weinstein about $736,000, concluding he was effectively fired by Earley in retaliation for the concerns he raised. She said his lawyer, Jacques Parenteau, is entitled to a yet to be determined sum to cover 11 years of litigation and expenses.

Attorney General William Tong’s office, which defended the suit, declined comment and UConn did not address specific points raised by Peck’s decision.

“UConn is reviewing the decision and considering its options in this matter, which has had a lengthy procedural history,” spokesman Stephanie Reitz said.

The comprehensive, 58-page decision raises questions about the effectiveness of UConn’s internal ethics and compliance agency, the Office of Audit Compliance and Ethics, which was established in 2006 to investigate compliance issues and advise employees.

Weinstein complained in person and in writing to the office. Then director Rachel Rubin testified in the suit that she believed the complaints were made “in good faith,” but did not investigate, according to the decision. Instead, Rubin referred Weinstein to the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

“Rubin never took any action to investigate the plaintiff’s claim of retaliation,” the judge’s decision said. “Rubin’s advice to the plaintiff to go to the CHRO indicates that she understood his claims to concern retaliation.”

When concerns were brought to her attention that Earley allegedly had tried to increase grant money available to his wife, Rubin raised questions about favoritism with the university provost, who chose not to respond, according to the judge’s decision.

John Mathieu, former head of the UConn Management Department, testified “that Rubin told him that she brought the nepotism concerns to the Provost, but that the Provost just stared back at her and did not respond. Ultimately, on June 24, 2010, Rubin sought informal advice from the State Office of Ethics on the nepotism issue involving Dean Earley and Dr. Mosakowski,” the decision said.

Parenteau said, “What is astounding, ”is the degree to which high level administrators are found to have just ignored their obligations to enforce policies of the University of Connecticut. This is kind of an acknowledgement that they were powerless to enforce their own rules when you are dealing with senior managers.”

Weinsten earned a doctorate in marketing and management from UConn and was discussing positions with four schools when UConn offered to hire him as an assistant professor in residence, with additional responsibilities as director as the Innovation Accelerator.

The accelerators are experiential learning centers operated by the business school to train students and support entrepreneurs.

Weinstein took the job and was reappointed annually with outstanding performance evaluations.

According to the decision, Weinstein had little interaction with Earley until 2010. At that point, Earley decided to save money by changing the way the school compensated the graduate students who worked 35 to 40 hours a week at Weinstein’s accelerator.

Under the proposal, the students would no longer be paid as employees, which gave them coverage under worker’s compensation, but would compensated with fellowships, without worker’s compensation protection. Weinstein questioned whether the change would violate labor law and other policy that could jeopardize federal funding, according to the judge’s decision.

Weinstein also questioned whether there were potential policy violations in work Mosakowski’s accelerator was doing in interviewing “underage Special Olympics athletes” without prior approval or parental consent.

At one point, according to the decision, Earley wrote Weinstein, “I don’t want to hear yet again about the labor law issue or the fellowship ... I’m getting rather tired of roadblocks thrown up that I have addressed and I see it as counterproductive to what we are trying to u.”

Earley notified Weinsten in July 2010 that he would not be reappointed as director of the Innovation accelerator. Among the reasons was that Weinstein did not submit the “requisite letter of interest and CV and provide specific assurances to me that you were will and able to embrace the new program design. Earley notified him in another letter that he was not being reappointed as a professor.

Earley left UConn in 2011. Mosakowski also not longer works there.