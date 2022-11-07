UConn student charged with sexual assault

Nov. 7—A University of Connecticut student is facing sexual assault charges in connection with two incidents in February.

John Thomas, 19, of West Hartford, was charged in October with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree unlawful restraint.

A UConn police affidavit provides the following details:

In February, officers began investigating allegations against Thomas after a female student reported an incident that occurred the previous fall semester. The student also said she knew of more recent incidents involving another student.

Police attempted to contact the second student, who went to police a few days later.

The second student explained how one night at the end of January she awoke to Thomas walking into her room. He began kissing and attempting to touch her. Eventually he exposed himself and attempted to make her engage in a sexual act, the student said.

A few nights later Thomas messaged her asking her to come to his room. She responded that she wasn't going to do that. But Thomas was standing outside her room and began knocking on the door.

Not wanting her roommate to wake up, she opened the door and stepped into the hallway with the intention of telling Thomas to leave.

Once she was in the hallway Thomas took her phone and held it out of her reach. He also grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her toward a study room at the end of the hallway.

Thomas pulled her onto a couch in the room, where he removed his pants and began masturbating. He insisted that she have sex with him, the student said.

Thomas twice physically stopped her when she tried to leave the room. At one point Thomas told her she was wasting time and that it would be over quickly "if she would just let it happen," the student told police.

She was eventually able to leave and go back to her room.

Police spoke to Thomas a few days later after he was involved in a disturbance in his dorm room, because several friends had stopped talking to him after hearing about the sexual assault allegations.

Thomas told police that in his first interaction with the female student they had gone back to her room together.

During the second interaction, she had also gone to the study room with him willingly. At one point when she got up to leave, he told her it was okay to go, Thomas said.

Later in February the student reported that her roommate found a letter from Thomas taped to their door that contained an apology.