UCOR has STEM education mini-grants for teachers

United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is accepting applications for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education mini-grants through March 14.

UCOR grant awards are open to K-12 educators in nine East Tennessee counties to support a STEM project or related arts project with a STEM aspect. Grants up to $1,500 are available for a classroom, team, or school.

Teachers and schools in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union counties (including city systems in those counties) are eligible to apply. This year marks the 13th consecutive year that UCOR has awarded mini-grants. In 2023, 36 mini-grants were awarded to teachers in 29 schools.

One of the funded grants was “Engineering with Robots” at Big Ridge Elementary School in Union County. Teacher Jennifer Smith has started a coding club to let students explore robotics by studying engineering and coding basics.

“This grant has helped me to purchase things to keep my kids engaged in our lessons and for the lessons to be hands on,” Smith said in a news release. “I’m so thankful to UCOR for this wonderful opportunity!”

The full list of 2023 awards is available on the UCOR website.

Grants are available in three levels:

Single classroom single classroom: $750

Multiple classrooms: $1,000

Entire school: $1,500

Schools can submit multiple applications. Applications should focus on STEM relevance. In addition to traditional STEM projects, a related arts teacher might apply for a grant for students to explore the lives of scientists, mathematicians, etc., or for materials to develop problem-solving or other critical thinking skills. The online application, along with information about proposal and evaluation criteria, is available at ucor.com/minigrants.

UCOR will accept applications online until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Winners will be notified no later than April 30.

For more information about the UCOR Education Mini-Grants Program, contact Shannon Potter, UCOR Communications, at (865) 576-7476 or ucorminigrants@orcc.doe.gov.

UCOR is the U.S. Department of Energy Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

Big Ridge Elementary School students explore circuits as part of their “Engineering with Robots” project.

Big Ridge Elementary School students explore circuits as part of their “Engineering with Robots” project.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: UCOR has STEM education mini-grants for teachers