UCSD students give back to community during Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

MISSION BAY– University of California San Diego (UCSD) did their part this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend with a Day of Service, followed by a week of more services.

The work is done in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Saturday, dozens of UCSD students joined Mission Bay High School students in doing projects at Mission Bay High.

“When I first came off the bus, I saw the amount of people here, I was just taken aback,” said Martin Montiel, UCSD student.

This is UCSD’s 22nd year of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“This is such a great thing of positivity to be around. Just being around so many others, having the opportunity to give back, and so many things to help out with the school as well,” Montiel said

Students painted murals of Dr. King and other prominent people like Kobe Bryant.

Abigail Hope, a Mission Bay High School sophomore, helped with the paintings.

“I get to look at these murals and be like, ‘Wow, we have such a talented student body who can paint such beautiful murals, and I’m really honored to be among the student body,”’ said Abigail Hope.

Students also helped expand an interactive sensory garden for special education students.

“It’s great to rely on each other to make a project be whole,” Montiel said.

“Beautifying this campus has been a team effort. It’s been really nice,” said Ashley Hernandez, UCSD student.

Hernandez is a second year student at UCSD. While doing her service she leaned on lessons from Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech from the March on Washington.

Hernandez said, “We are arm in arm in serving our community. So here I remember Dr. King as someone who worked for the community, by the community. And we are doing just that, we are lending a hand.”

Teamwork did make the dream work at the Day of Service. UCSD will continue with a week of service at the college campus as part of their 2024 Changemaker Week.

“We are trying to give a voice to the community, because we can’t get to places by ourselves. So we need to lift each other up,” Hernandez said.

“Be the one that makes that change, and others will see that change you’re making and follow along with you, and give you that power to make that change and turn it into action,” Montiel said.

