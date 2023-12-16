New UCSD study explores impact of wildfires on freshwater aquatic ecosystems

SAN DIEGO — Wildfires may be causing climate change to accelerate through changes to freshwater aquatic ecosystems, according to a new study from researchers with the University of California, San Diego.

The study, which was published in the journal of Global Change Biology earlier this year, explores the relationship between wildfires and the flow of carbon dioxide through freshwater aquatic ecosystems.

Scientists say looking at the release and storage of the natural gas in this type of ecosystem, which can trap a lot of CO2 particles, is an important way to understand the ways in which climate change can escalate as disasters like wildfires become more frequent.

“When we think about climate change, it’s really a CO2 math problem,” said Dr. Chris Wall, UCSD postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the study.

According to Wall, he and his team measured how CO2 particles are balanced in freshwater ecosystems should wildfire debris enter places like reservoirs, lakes and ponds.

“It helps us understand more about how climate change is going to be impacting the planet,” Wall said. “But also in these local reservoirs that are important for the balance of carbon.”

Researchers added varying amounts of burned and unburned materials, like sage or willow pants, to 30 experimental ponds over the span of 90 days. Each site had fresh water with plankton from a nearby reservoir.

Throughout the duration of the study, researchers tested the water four times to see how the ecosystem changed. What they discovered was that smaller amounts of burn material trapped more CO2 in the ecosystem than the amount that is released back into the atmosphere.

Adding more burned material, Walls explained, sent more CO2 back out into the atmosphere, suggesting “that if burned material at higher amounts reaches aquatic systems, it may release a lot of the CO2 back into the atmosphere, which could accelerate climate warming.”

With wildfire risk on the rise due to climate change, Walls says the findings from this study can help guide how people think about the ways to limit debris from reaching small bodies of water.

“It’s a real big problem,” Wall said. “We are only starting to understand how to address this and what the feedback might be for climate change, ecosystem health or for services that humans enjoy.”

Researchers said they are also looking to expand this study to see the impacts of wildfire and debris in the ocean.

