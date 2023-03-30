UCSO: Chase from Union County into Mint Hill after vehicle refused traffic stop

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect involved in a chase into Mint Hill.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were told about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Piedmont High School. Responding deputies tried to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver drove off and hit the vehicle of one of the deputies who tried to stop him.

The sheriff’s office followed the vehicle, and the chase ended around Wyalong Drive near Harris Teeter in east Charlotte. There, the driver stopped the vehicle, got out, and ran from the scene.

Deputies and other law enforcement are still searching the area; they said the suspect did not enter Piedmont High School and that all students are safe.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

