UCSO: Child in back of car during chase, crash into Mint Hill

A driver faces multiple charges after leading a Union County detective on a pursuit and crashing in Mint Hill early on Friday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a detective was trying to conduct a traffic stop near NC-218 and Russell Road. The detective turned on their lights and sirens, but the suspect didn’t pull over and led the detective on a chase for many miles. The detective followed the suspect until they lost control and crashed around the Mint Hill area.

After the crash, the detective saw the suspect’s 7-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, both the suspect’s and the child’s injuries from the crash are non-life-threatening.

The driver will be facing charges of felony flee to elude, child abuse, and driving while impaired.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the main office.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

