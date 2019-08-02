Is UCW (ASX:UCW) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies UCW Limited (ASX:UCW) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for UCW

What Is UCW's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that UCW had AU$1.38m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has AU$1.60m in cash, leading to a AU$222.2k net cash position.

ASX:UCW Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is UCW's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that UCW had liabilities of AU$6.65m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$1.27m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$1.60m in cash and AU$1.24m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$5.08m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since UCW has a market capitalization of AU$18.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, UCW also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is UCW's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year UCW managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to AU$16m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is UCW?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year UCW had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$2.1m of cash and made a loss of AU$327k. With only AU$1.6m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, UCW may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. For riskier companies like UCW I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.