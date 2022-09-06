UD alerts students to safety issues in campus neighborhood

Sep. 6—The University of Dayton has issued three safety advisories to students since Aug. 28, including on Monday when a female student reported being groped by a group of males.

On Monday, a female student said the groping took place around 2:30 a.m. in the 300-block of Kiefaber Street. The advisory does not say if the men were students or non-students.

"A female student reported that she and another student were approached by five males who began verbally harassing them," the advisory said. "The suspects threatened the female student saying they would not stop the harassment unless she hugged them. The suspects then groped the female student before she and her companion could leave the area."

The university continues to communicate information to its students about proactive safety measures, a university spokesperson said. The advisories ask anyone with information about criminal activity to contact the university's department of public safety at 937-229-2121.

On Aug. 28, students reported a stalking incident in the south student neighborhood. The report says that two female students encountered a male claiming to be an undercover police officer.

"This individual interacted repeatedly with students in the area and drove a black Ford Explorer with law enforcement features including a spotlight," an advisory says.

Also, on Sept. 3, a student reported that a male walked into her residence in the 400 block of Kiefaber Street and took a male visitor's necklace from his neck.

"The suspect then fled the area in a black sedan," a safety advisory says. "While investigating this incident, Public Safety received a report from a nearby house on the same block that several gaming devices had been taken from the residence. Public Safety is investigating these incidents."

The university provided the safety advisories to the newspaper but declined further comment Tuesday.

UD Chief of Police Savalas Kidd told the Dayton Daily News at the beginning of the school year that student safety is the top priority. The university has teamed up with the YWCA to get local bars to train employees on how to spot and intervene when sexual harassment happens. It also provides crime prevention tips to its students like staying alert and trusting their instincts when they feel something isn't right.