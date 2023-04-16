UD names new provost, executive vice president of academic affairs

The University of Dayton has named its next provost and executive vice president of academic affairs after the retirement of Paul Benson.

Darlene Weaver will begin July 1 and is the first externally hired provost at UD as well as the first woman to hold the role, the university said in a release.

Weaver has been the associate provost for academic affairs at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh since 2019.

She is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University and the University of Chicago.

>> Train derails in Maine; no hazardous materials affected, officials say

“Darlene Weaver is a superb fit for UD as our chief academic officer, and I look forward to working closely with her in the years to come,” UD President Eric Spina said. “Darlene proved throughout the rigorous search process to be warm, highly relational, and philosophically and temperamentally well-aligned with UD and our Marianist charism. Certainly, her wide-ranging and successful experiences at Duquesne prepare her well for this senior position at UD.”

Weaver said she is deeply honored and excited to be a part of UD.

“UD’s commitment to being the ‘University for the Common Good’ resonates with my own values and vision for Catholic higher education. I have long admired UD’s excellence, innovation, and integrity, qualities that are evident in the University’s academic programs, student experiences, research profile, community engagement, and its work on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” she said. “I look forward to working to advance the University’s mission, enhance its strengths, and ensure a vibrant future.”

Weaver will replace Benson who served began serving as interim provost in 2014 and was appointed to the provost position in 2016.











