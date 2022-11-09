UD student accused of posting terroristic threat to social media appeared in court today

A University of Dayton student accused of sending a threatening message to social media Monday, appeared in Dayton Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon, according to online court records.

Joseph Hartrich, 19, plead not guilty to charges of inducing panic and making terroristic threats, online jail records indicate. His bond is set at $50 thousand.

Hartrich was arrested Monday, according to online jail records. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hartrich remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Hartrich has been criminally trespassed from the University of Dayton campus, according to a UD spokesperson.

Monday afternoon, a threat was posted to the social media website, Yik Yak, claiming that a specific building on campus was going to be shot up at noon, according to messages students sent to News Center 7.

A large investigation followed involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), an FBI spokesperson said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The FBI Office requested “an emergency disclosure from the law enforcement section of Yik Yak,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts. The FBI received a phone number and was able to track the location of the phone at the time the post was sent.

That is when officials discovered the location of the phone was on UD’s campus, and the phone number matched records belonging to Hartrich.



























