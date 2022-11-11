UD student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up this school’ is free on bond

The 19-year-old University of Dayton student accused of sending a message to the university via social media Monday, threatening to “shoot up this school,” is free on bond, according to a check of online Montgomery County Jail records tonight.

Joseph Hartrich appeared in Dayton Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon, according to online court records, where a judge set bond at $50,000 on single felony counts of inducing panic and making a terroristic threat.

A relative paid $5,085, the required 10% of the total bond, to gain Hartrich’s release, according to online jail and court records.

Hartrich was arrested early Monday afternoon, not long after the message was posted.

Wednesday, the university announced that Hartrich had been criminally trespassed from campus, according to a university spokeswoman.

The threat was posted to the social media platform Yik Yak on Monday morning, claiming that a specific building on campus was going to be shot up at noon, according to messages students sent to News Center 7. UD Public Safety has identified the building as Marianist Hall, a dormitory.

According to the statement of facts filed as part of the criminal case, Hartrich admitted to investigators that he wrote the threat to “Shoot up this school today at noon.”

Hartrich is scheduled to return to court in mid-November.







