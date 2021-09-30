UD Trucks kicks off global launch of new Euro 5 truck range

Drive for better with the new Euro 5 Quester and Croner trucks, with feature enhancements that boost profitability by doing more with less to overcome critical resource constraints.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 September 2021 - UD Trucks today unveiled a new Euro 5 range for the well-established Quester (heavy-duty) and Croner (medium-duty) trucks. The upgrade also boasts enhanced features that will improve uptime, enhance efficiency, and optimize Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), all while lowering the vehicle’s environmental impact and retaining benefits from previous models.

The new Euro 5 range will be introduced in fast-growing and emerging regions around the world that are moving to adopt more stringent international emission standards in a bid to cut pollution and improve air quality. In most markets, UD Trucks’ new Euro 5 range will be introduced ahead of these regulations to better prepare businesses for the switch to a cleaner fleet.

This latest launch bolsters UD Trucks’ Better Life purpose – to be better for logistics, the planet, people, and business. Better Life drives the integration of sustainability across all of the company’s operations and processes to realize lower environmental impact, higher customer satisfaction, higher profitability, and a better place for people to work and live.

Jacques Michel, UD Trucks International Sales, Senior Vice President, said “In today’s world, sustainability is more important than ever. COVID-19 is also placing more emphasis on a more sustainable approach to driving a post-pandemic recovery. Modern and efficient logistics is vital to keep the world moving in these fast-evolving times, and our latest launch will ensure greater resilience for businesses while ensuring environmental impacts are minimized.”

Ensuring businesses stay competitive in a rapidly changing world with Euro 5

Air pollution is one of the largest health threats facing the world today[1]. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) global energy review 2021[2], global energy carbon emissions are projected to rebound in the post-COVID era to grow by 4.8%. This would represent the largest single increase in over a decade. Emissions from transportation alone are at risk of increasing global emission levels by over 1.5%.

Moving towards cleaner fleets is imperative. Euro 5 reduces NOx emissions by about 43% compared to Euro 4 and significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the vehicle through cleaner emissions.

As the first truck manufacturer to introduce Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology in 2004, UD Trucks’ new Euro 5 range features SCR technology to significantly boost environmental protection and fuel economy. With these benefits, SCR technology is proven to be more reliable when compared to other emission control technologies for reducing NOx emissions.

Themes Benefits of SCR Technology Better efficiency and optimized TCO Better uptime *AdBlue is available at all authorized UD Trucks dealerships. AdBlue may also be available at fuel stations, workshops and online Better for the environment

Aside from featuring a Euro 5 system with SCR technology, the new range of Quester and Croner also features a new instrument cluster with real-time fuel coaching. This enhancement provides drivers with immediate and specific feedback on driving techniques that are more fuel efficient.

New instrument cluster with real-time fuel coaching

Quester has evolved with the times

Quester, a heavy-duty truck that combines excellent fuel efficiency with durability, has evolved further to meet today’s transport and environmental challenges. The latest Euro 5 upgrade and new instrument cluster add to Quester’s other standout features:

Smart: Connected and business-ready with innovative UD Telematics – a high-tech wireless communications system – allows transportation companies to maximize efficiency with real-time vehicle tracking and geofencing.

Sustainable: Increased fuel efficiency with numerous features including ESCOT automated manual transmission. Combined with lighter tare weight and optimized driveline, fuel economy can improve by up to 10% compared to the previous Quester model.

Safe: Quester with ESCOT takes away the drivers’ need to shift an average of 1,000-1,500 times a day by automatically selecting the right gear at any given time. This leads to less stress and improves safety by allowing the driver to focus more on the road.

Croner, ahead of its time

A reliable and versatile medium-duty truck, Croner has been designed to make every moment count. The latest Euro 5 upgrade and new instrument cluster add to Croner’s other tried-and-tested features:

Wide and customizable model offering – Croner can be configured to suit specific applications and optimized for better productivity.

Fuel efficiency – Aerodynamic cab design reduces the drag coefficient by 5% compared to previous models.

Drivability – Allison automatic transmission and superior ergonomics provide more comfort for the driver, resulting in less fatigue and higher productivity.

More space, comfort, convenience – Croner’s cabin has been designed to put driver comfort first. It also comes with numerous active and passive safety features to protect the driver, cargo, and surrounding traffic.

Michel concludes, “For 86 years, we have grown UD Trucks to be a truck brand of choice for our customers. We are committed to continuing our endless pursuit of bettering lives in the spirit of our ‘Gemba’ philosophy, leveraging smart and sustainable logistics solutions to provide ultimate dependability for our customers, business partners, colleagues and society at large.”

The new Euro 5 range of heavy-duty Quester and medium-duty Croner will be rolled out in key growth markets – across Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America – from October 2021 onwards.

For more information on the new Euro 5 range, visit https://www.udtrucks.com and watch the digital reveal film at https://www.udtrucksdriveforbetter.com.

About UD Trucks

UD Trucks is a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider, active in more than 60 countries on all continents. Since its inception in 1935, the company has been an innovation leader with a clear vision to provide the trucks and services the world needs today.

The company is committed to go the extra mile for smart logistics with the most dependable solutions for demanding customers. To best support across applications and geographies, UD Trucks offers a full range of heavy duty trucks – Quon and Quester, medium duty trucks – Condor and Croner, and light duty trucks – Kazet and Kuzer, as well as associated operational and financial services.

For more information from the UD Trucks, please visit http://www.udtrucks.com/en-int/home

