UDC holds baby shower for Halcyon Home

Oct. 8—THOMASVILLE- Baby Shower invitations were given out in September at the John B. Gordon chapter 383 UDC meeting. The reason this was done was because the Halcyon Home was chosen by the chapter to be one of their worthwhile civic projects for the community this year.

"Halcyon Home is a non-profit organization which receives support and funding from the community," said President Mary Margaret Tyson Quiggle. "The Halcyon Home provides a safe place for children and women on a temporary basis."

The chapter held the baby shower during the October meeting because this is the month that has been designated as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month" (DVAM) by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This observance evolved from the "Day of Unity" in October 1981. The intent was to help connect advocates who were working to stop violence against women and their children.

A white candle was provided by the chapter President for a lighting ceremony. Chapter Historian Sheila Tucker told the chapter, "The 2023 #DVAM campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is; and that it is more than physical violence." Chapter Registrar Anita Ward lit the candle. Tucker told the UDC members, "We light this candle today in honor of the family members who have survived domestic violence and in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to domestic violence." Then there was a minute of silent prayer.