UDPATE: Two victims of fatal New London, Minnesota, crash identified

Dec. 28—NEW LONDON

— The

Minnesota State Patrol

confirmed Thursday that the two occupants of a vehicle that collided with a semi in rural New London both suffered fatal injuries.

According to an updated

crash report

from the

Minnesota State Patrol,

Myron Eugene Elsberry, 80, and his passenger Geneva Joann Holland, 76, both of Cambridge, were killed Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 9.

According to the report, Elsberry was driving a 2016 Ford Escape eastbound on Highway 9 while a 2023 Freightliner — driven by Bruce John Feldman, 67, of Renville — was northbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection west of New London in Kandiyohi County.

Feldman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday.

The

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office,

New London Ambulance and Fire, and Lakes Area Responders assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.