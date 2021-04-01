- By GF Value





The stock of UDR (NYSE:UDR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $44.36 per share and the market cap of $13.2 billion, UDR stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for UDR is shown in the chart below.





UDR Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Because UDR is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4.3% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. UDR has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of UDR is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of UDR is poor. This is the debt and cash of UDR over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. UDR has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings of $0.2 a share. Its operating margin is 10.63%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of UDR at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of UDR over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of UDR is 4.3%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.3%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, UDR's ROIC is 1.33 while its WACC came in at 5.59. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of UDR is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of UDR (NYSE:UDR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 69% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about UDR stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

