Udupi hijab issue: The Indian girls fighting to wear hijab in college

Imran Qureshi - BBC Hindi
·5 min read
The students say they are not allowed to attend class
The students say they are not allowed to attend class

A debate over the hijab - a headscarf worn by Muslim women - has caused a stand-off at a women's college in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Six teenage students - at a government-run pre-university college, equivalent to a high school - have alleged that they have been barred from classes for weeks because they insist on wearing a hijab.

The college says it has only asked the students to remove the hijab inside the classroom - they can still wear it around the campus. The six girls wear the college uniform - a loose tunic with pants and a shawl - but say they should also be allowed to cover their hair.

"We have a few male teachers. We need to cover our hair before men. That is why we wear a hijab," Almas AH, one of the students, told BBC Hindi.

It's not unusual to see women wearing hijabs and burkas - which cover the face and body - in India, where public displays of faith are commonplace. But an increasingly polarised atmosphere in recent years has led to minorities - Muslims and Christians - feeling threatened.

And this particular row is unfolding in Udupi, one of three districts in Karnataka's communally sensitive coastal belt. Commentators often describe the region - a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing BJP - as a laboratory for majoritarian Hindu politics. The BJP is also in power in Karnataka.

Repeated instances of vigilantism and hate speech against Muslims in the area have deepened religious faultlines and led to the rise of vocal minority-led groups that assert their right to religious freedom.

In this case, for instance, the college said the issue is further complicated by the involvement of Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of the radical Islamic group, Popular Front of India. Ms Almas said she was not a member of CFI but contacted the organisation when the college stopped them from attending classes.

The college is now at the centre of a storm
The college is now at the centre of a storm

"I have called for a report on the issue," Karnataka state education minister BC Nagesh said. "It's basically politics. All this is happening because elections are due next year," Mr Nagesh added, referring to attempts by the Popular Front of India's political wing to gain traction in the coastal belt.

Ms Almas said when they tried to wear the hijab in their first year at the college, they were told that their parents had signed a form that prevented them from doing so.

The pandemic then kept students away from college for months - during this time, said Ms Almas, they realised that the form only mentioned a compulsory uniform and said nothing about a hijab.

At the end of December, when they returned to college wearing headscarves, they were not allowed to enter the classroom, she said.

College principal Rudre Gowda alleged that the six women were deliberately creating problems and that the rest of the Muslim students - around 70 - had no objections to the rule.

He said that initially, around a dozen women wanted to wear the hijab, but the number reduced after he spoke to their parents.

"All we are saying is that when their classes begin, they should remove the hijab," he said.

Kashmiri Muslim women walk down a lane past autumn foliage at a university campus in Srinagar on November 12, 2008.
It is not unusual to see women students with headscarves in India

He added that it was necessary for the teacher to see the student's face, and that the uniform helped them ensure there was no discrimination among students.

"There is no rule in any book or document that the hijab is banned. We have only been told that if it is permitted, others will demand to wear saffron shawls," said Masood Manna, a CFI leader.

Mr Manna was referring to a recent incident in another Karnataka district where a government college banned both saffron scarves - the colour is seen as a Hindu symbol - and hijabs on campus. Muslim women are allowed to cover their heads with scarves but not to fasten it with pins.

A 2018 judgment by a court in neighbouring Kerala state upheld the rights of an educational institution over that of an individual in a case filed by two Muslim school students. Their school had rejected a request for them to wear a headscarf and a long-sleeved shirt.

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had ruled that the essence of liberty meant that an individual's interest must yield to the larger interest.

"If the management is not given [a] free hand to administer and manage the institution that would denude their fundamental right," he wrote.

But senior advocate Kaleeswaran Raj told BBC Hindi that the judgment treated the rights of the students and the management as competing against each other, which wasn't correct.

"Either you have a right or you don't have a right. It is something that the Constitution protects going by the spirit of Article 25 [which guarantees religious freedom]," he said.

Mr Raj said that it was reasonable for a teacher to want to observe a student's facial expression to gauge whether they were following the lessons.

"But the management cannot insist that it won't allow students to cover their hair to maintain uniformity. This is not permitted by the Constitution. This issue will likely be resolved in a court of law" he added.

Several meetings between college officials, government representatives and the protesting students have failed to resolve the issue.

Mr Gowda meanwhile has alleged that the girls are using social media to gain sympathy - he said they often arrive at college after the gates have closed and take photos of themselves, some of which have gone viral.

Ms Almas denied this, and said that a recent viral photo of them sitting on the college stairs was taken to counter a news report that said they were being permitted to attend classes.

"We all go to college every day despite not being allowed inside the class so that later we are not told we don't have adequate attendance [to sit for exams]."

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Denied asylum in Israel, Eritreans are welcomed by Canadian Jews

    Denied asylum by the Israeli government, Eritreans are settling in Canada with the help of local Jewish groups.

  • College student charged with attempted rape after attack in dorm, told officers he thought it was a dream

    An Indiana University student has been arrested in connection to a woman being attacked at a dorm on campus.

  • Taliban stage protest denouncing "disrespect" to the hijab

    The Taliban stage a demonstration with around 300 men, chanting "We want Sharia law" and "We want the hijab, even if we die for it". The crowd accuses women's rights activists who have taken to the streets in recent weeks of being hired "mercenaries", especially after they stamped on a burqa during a recent protest.

  • India’s rape apologists are outing themselves on Twitter with #MarriageStrike

    Men are revealing their stance on consent with a protest against a lawsuit seeking to make marital rape a crime.

  • France officially recognizes China's treatment of Uyghurs as 'genocide' in parliamentary resolution

    French lawmakers have condemned the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghur people with an official resolution calling it a “genocide.” On Tuesday, France's National Assembly adopted the non-binding resolution that "officially recognizes the violence perpetrated by the People's Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide,” reported Agence France-Presse.

  • Shift of 50-year-old Indian war memorial stirs controversy

    India’s government on Friday moved a commemorative flame that was lit 50 years ago to honor Indian soldiers killed in a 1971 war with Pakistan to a new National War Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three years ago. The move triggered strong protests from opposition leaders, who said extinguishing the “eternal flame” was tantamount to erasing history. A soldier lit a torch from the flame at its location at the India Gate and carried it to the National War Memorial, less than half a kilometer (a third of a mile) away.

  • New Jersey Senate condemns 1984 Sikh genocide in new resolution

    The New Jersey Senate has passed a resolution formally recognizing and condemning the 1984 massacre against Sikhs in India as a genocide as well as acknowledging the subsequent migration of Sikhs from India to the United States. Resolution 142 was introduced on Jan. 7th by Senator Stephen M. Sweeney and was passed unanimously three days later. The bill recognizes how many survivors of the massacre left India for the United States and established communities in cities like Fremont, Fresno, New York City, Philadelphia and Yuba City, among others.

  • Taliban storm Kabul apartment, arrest activist, her sisters

    The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul, smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women's protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated. The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women.

  • Convicted store owner cites Milwaukee detective's racial bias against Pakistani men in demand for new trial

    Syed Rizvi, 41, argues a police detective's statements in court showed her racial bias against Pakistani men and should not have been heard at his sentencing.

  • Biden administration announces program changes to attract international STEM students

    The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive.

  • GRAPHIC: Man stomps on duck's head

    A man in San Lorenzo is seen stomping on a duck's head. He was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

  • Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2022

    The Belgian designer created a collection inspired by androgynous style, with nods to traditional Afghan garments.

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • U.S. calls on Bosnian leaders to stop divisive rhetoric, actions

    The United States on Friday called on Bosnian rival ethnic leaders to put aside divisive rhetoric that threatens the volatile country's economy and future, saying Washington was ready to impose more sanctions on those obstructing stability. "Talk of war is making it incredibly difficult ... to attract investment from the international community ... and to build a strong and enduring economy that creates jobs," Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), said during a news conference in Sarajevo. Bosnia's political crisis, the country's worst since its 1992-1995 war, erupted after Bosnian Serbs blocked decision making in national institutions and launched a process to withdraw from the state armed forces, tax system and judiciary.

  • New Jersey teacher accused of pulling student's hijab won't face charges, prosecutor says

    A second grade teacher accused of pulling a hijab from the head of a student in October will not face criminal charges.

  • Devin McCourty opens up about defensive struggles vs. Bills in playoff loss

    "Steve (Belichick) called everything we had Saturday night, and just nothing went right for us."

  • India is considering full approval for two covid-19 vaccines

    The Indian government’s vaccine panel has made way for two of its main covid-19 shots to receive full market approval. The committee under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of the Indian health ministry has recommended that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech be granted “new drug permission.” A final nod from the main drug authority is still pending, though.

  • EU nations urge stronger borders to ease migration pressures

    Ministers from European Union nations under pressure from unauthorized border crossings asked Friday for more action to strengthen and protect the bloc’s external borders as well as for rules to return migrants to their homelands or where they started their journeys. Interior ministers from EU countries including Greece, Poland, Italy, Austria and France — which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency — as well as nonaligned Switzerland and Norway, attended a border security conference in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius.

  • Of McMaster and marshes: Inside the $500K proposal to bleed protected SC horseshoe crabs

    While telling local environmental nonprofits it cared about conservation, multinational company Charles River Labs offered South Carolina $500K to gain unprecedented access to bleed horseshoe crabs for biomedical use.

  • Hanifa Abubakar: Nigeria outrage at Kano schoolgirl killing

    Hanifa Abubakar was allegedly kidnapped for ransom and then killed by the owner of her school.