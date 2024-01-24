UEFA boss Ceferin says security is 'biggest concern' during Euros

President of the UEFA Aleksander Ceferin attends the draw of the groups for the qualification for the European Football Championship 2024. The president of the European football ruling body UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, said that security is the "biggest concern" during this summer's Euro 2024 in Germany. Arne Dedert/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

The president of the European football ruling body UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, said that security is the "biggest concern" during this summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.

“The world is going crazy. In these crazy times where, geostrategically, the world is going crazy, the biggest concern is security," he said in an interview with the Telegraph newspaper.

One of the world's biggest sporting events is to take place amid two major conflicts involving UEFA's members - Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Ceferin said that he has met twice with German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser, who's also in charge of sports, and added they will meet again in light of what he branded a “completely aggressive situation” geopolitically.

“My fear is not only the stadiums. Because, stadiums, I’m sure, will be protected properly. But fans will be all around cities and towns," he said.

Ceferin agreed one of those nations – Ukraine or Israel – qualifying for Euro 2024 through March’s play-offs could add an extra dimension to the security threat traditionally posed to major tournaments by the likes of terrorist and activists.

The UEFA boss, however, stressed: "Let’s be optimistic. I still think everything will be fine with support from German authorities, who are very determined to help us."

The Euro 2024 is to start on June 14 in Munich, while the final is scheduled for July 14 in Berlin.