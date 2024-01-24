UEFA President fears Ukrainian or Israeli participation at EURO 2024 is a security risk

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes that the participation of Ukraine or Israel could pose a security risk to this summer’s EURO 2024 in Germany, he told Telegraph Sport.

“In these crazy times where, geopolitically, the world is going crazy, the biggest concern is security,” he said. “My fear is not only the stadiums Because, stadiums, I’m sure, will be protected properly. But fans will be all around cities and towns.”

He believes that Germany has things under control, calling them “good organizers”.

“Let’s be optimistic,” he said. “I still think everything will be fine.”

Ukraine plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Israel faces Iceland in EURO 2024 playoff qualification semifinals on March 21. The winners will then play for a spot in the tournament’s main draw in Germany in June.

If Ukraine beats Bosnia, Ukraine will tentatively “host” the final in Wroclaw, Poland.



